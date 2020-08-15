xml:space="preserve">
Young Democrats of Maryland president is missing, was last seen at Sandy Point State Park, police say

Pamela Wood
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 15, 2020 4:46 PM

Police are searching for Joseph Kitchen, the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland, who was last seen a week ago at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

Kitchen, 34, was last seen at the park on Aug. 8, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police described Kitchen as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Police said he owns a 2014 silver Dodge Charger with Virginia license plates, VTU150.

Democratic politicians and activists have been posting about Kitchen’s disappearance on social media, with some saying he was last heard from on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s police at 301-772-4911.

