Crews make third attempt to refloat the Ever Forward ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay for more than a month

A month after running aground in the Chesapeake Bay, the Ever Forward container ship is seen Sunday morning as crews prepare to make a third attempt to refloat the ship after removing more than 500 containers.

Following weeks of salvage operations and the removal of more than 500 containers, crews Sunday morning will make their third attempt to refloat the Ever Forward, the 1,095-foot cargo ship that has sat, stuck, in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a month.

Following weeks of salvage operations, authorities turned to a last resort April 9: removing containers from the ship. Two cranes and a crew, rappelling up and down the stacks of containers, have worked from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day for the past week to slowly transport 505 of the large boxes from the ship and onto barges, which have returned them to the Port of Baltimore.

Early Sunday morning, buoyed by a high tide and a lighter load, five tugboats and two pulling barges, with 500 metric tons of pulling force each, will try to refloat the big ship that has nearly become a mainstay of the bay.

There have been two unsuccessful refloating attempts thus far, but authorities are optimistic that this try will work. The Coast Guard has warned mariners it plans to close the waterway around the ship from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday for the next attempt, and again from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday if a fourth try becomes necessary.

It is rare for a container ship to become grounded, and the Ever Forward is the largest ship to ever get stuck in the Chesapeake. The reason for the ship’s grounding, which happened on the night of March 13 as the ship was on its way from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, has not been revealed. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

Since getting stuck, the salvage process has been flexible and lengthy: Dredging began around the ship, which was surrounded by up to 18 feet of mud, on March 20. Tugboats tried to pull the boat free for several hours on both March 29 and March 30, but when those efforts failed, dredging continued and authorities opted to lighten the vessel by removing containers — an unwieldy process they’d initially hoped to avoid.

During the month of salvage operations, the ship’s 27-person crew, primarily comprised of Taiwanese and Chinese members, has remained aboard.

Should Sunday’s refloat attempt be unsuccessful, authorities would remove more containers and try again, likely later Sunday Evening, but they don’t expect that to happen.