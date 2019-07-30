Police identify Glen Burnie homicide victim who had been reported missing

The Anne Arundel County Police Department on Tuesday identified the homicide victim who had been discovered in a vehicle in Glen Burnie earlier this week.
The man, 56-year-old Brian Gary Gifford, had previously been reported missing, police said in a news release. He was last seen July 16 and was reported missing July 23, police said.
The vehicle in which Gifford was found, in the 800 block of Aquahart Road, was related to a missing person investigation, and he had been there for “some time” the release stated.
After the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Sunday that foul play was involved, the Latent Fingerprint Unit was tapped to help identify the victim.
Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in Gifford’s killing.