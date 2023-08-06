One killed, three injured in three-car crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, U.S. Park Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was killed and three other people were injured in a three-car crash Saturday, United State Park Police said.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the scene of the collision on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the area of Route 32, near the Patuxent Fairway Exit 10, in Anne Arundel County. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and three other adults were taken to the hospital with injuries. They are expected to survive.

Park Police said the investigation is ongoing. Roads that were closed following the crash have since reopened.