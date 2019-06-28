'Far richer for having known them': One year later, Capital Gazette shooting victims remembered with garden

When particularly juicy news would break, Capital Gazette editor Rick Hutzell would burst out of his office to share it with his associate editor, Rob Hiaasen. But one day, he wasn’t there.

Likely, Hutzell said, Hiaasen was at Acton’s Cove Waterfront Park, a tree-shaded gem of greenspace, bobbing boats and quiet that he was known to escape to for some thinking time.

On Friday morning, one year after Hiaasen and four co-workers were killed in a mass shooting in the Capital Gazette offices, a garden was dedicated to their memory in the park before dozens of the family and friends they loved, the coworkers who mourn their loss, the readers of the articles they wrote and some of the government officials they covered.

“In the future, when you have time, come here when this crowd is gone, when the cameras are gone, when we’re gone and our words are long forgotten,” Hutzell said. “Come here and think about what these five lives meant.”

Taking back control: A year later, Capital Gazette shooting survivors putting their lives, hearts back together »

The speakers addressed the crowd as a poster showed the lost coworkers: Hiaasen, who also wrote a column; Gerald Fischman, an editorial writer; Rebecca Smith, an advertising assistant; Wendi Winters, a community features writer, and John McNamara, a longtime sports- and news writer and editor.

“I am far richer for having known them,’ Hutzell said, his voice breaking, “I am far poorer for having lost them.”

In the days following the tragedy at the Capital Gazette's newsroom, cards and messages were left in notebooks at 888 Bestgate and memorials and condolences sent from around the world.

The dedication of the garden launched a day of remembrance of the deadliest attack on a newspaper in U.S. history. A Laurel man with a vendetta against the Capital, Jarrod Ramos, was arrested and is awaiting trial on murder charges.

“It was the most brutal form of attempted censorship,” said David Dreier, chairman of Tribune Publishing Co., which owns Baltimore Sun Media, the parent company of the Capital Gazette.

A snow globe, a poem, a home: Capital Gazette victims revealed, recalled in the things they left behind »

A moment of silence will be held at the time of the attack, 2:33 p.m., in the offices of the Capital, The Baltimore Sun and other news organizations under the Tribune Publishing umbrella.

And at 7 p.m., the city is hosting a “Hope and Remembrance” concert and gathering at Maryland Hall, with Eastport Oyster Boys, Gary Wright and Leah Weiss and the First Christian Church of Annapolis Gospel Choir. Family, friends and colleagues will share memories about the victims, and the event will conclude with a candlelight illumination of the hall’s labyrinth.

Journalist Matter: Faces of The Capital Gazette by Paul W. Gillespie / Photojournalist.

The day’s events come after a year of grief and tumult for the victims’ families and coworkers. The Capital Gazette staff, which famously put out a damn newspaper the next day as promised in a tweet by reporter Chase Cook, never returned to its ravaged offices at 888 Bestgate. Instead, they worked out of the University of Maryland’s Capital News Service office on Maryland Avenue until moving recently to a new building.

Also under way are efforts to create other memorials, in Annapolis and elsewhere. Longtime civil rights activist Carl Snowden has been leading a drive to create a memorial to press freedom at Newman Park near City Dock.

Earlier this week, Dreier announced the formation of the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to support the planning, design and maintenance of a monument in Washington. U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, is among a bipartisan group of lawmakers that introduced legislation to authorize the memorial.

jean.marbella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jean_marbella