Baltimore woman struck and killed following three-crash on I-695 in Anne Arundel County

A Baltimore woman is dead after police say she exited her vehicle after a crash on I-695 on Saturday night and ran into oncoming traffic.

Police said in a news release Sunday morning that it is unclear why 26-year-old Deja Sharvon May jumped over a jersey wall and onto the inner loop of I-695 after her car was involved in a three-car crash on the I-695 outer loop near Linthicum Heights. She was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

May had a 6-year-old passenger in her car at the time of the crash, who was transported by ambulance to the Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to the news release from Maryland State Police. The driver of a Kia Optima involved in the crash was taken to St. Agnes Hospital.

After the crash, May was hit by a Ford Explorer. That driver, who did not report any injuries, remained on the scene.

Advertisement

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack are investigating the three-car crash, while the Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating May’s death.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 410-761-5130.

Baltimore Sun reporter Giacomo Bologna contributed to this article.