FBI, Anne Arundel Police investigating attempted bank robbery in Glen Burnie

The FBI and Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened Wednesday evening at a Wells Fargo branch in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police Lt. A.J. Gardiner said officers responded to the Wells Fargo on the 6700 block of Glen Burnie at about 5 p.m. Wednesday for an attempted robbery. The suspect, who has not been identified, attempted to rob the bank using “non-violent means,” Gardiner said.

Advertisement

The county police department is still investigating the matter in conjunction with the FBI, Gardiner said Wednesday evening.