Anne Arundel County

FBI, Anne Arundel Police investigating attempted bank robbery in Glen Burnie

Baltimore Sun

The FBI and Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened Wednesday evening at a Wells Fargo branch in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police Lt. A.J. Gardiner said officers responded to the Wells Fargo on the 6700 block of Glen Burnie at about 5 p.m. Wednesday for an attempted robbery. The suspect, who has not been identified, attempted to rob the bank using “non-violent means,” Gardiner said.

The county police department is still investigating the matter in conjunction with the FBI, Gardiner said Wednesday evening.

