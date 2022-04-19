Tree falls onto home in Annapolis, killing one

A large oak tree fell onto a home in Annapolis during Monday evening’s rainstorm, killing one, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. (Jeffrey F. Bill / Baltimore Sun)

A large oak tree fell onto a home in Annapolis during Monday evening’s rainstorm, killing a man inside, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, officials responded to 911 calls from the 800 block of Holly Drive in Annapolis, said fire department spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Macallair.

Four people had been inside the house at the time of the incident — two parents, their child and a grandparent, Macallair said.

The child’s father was pronounced dead on the scene, Macallair said, and the child’s mother was taken to Shock Trauma with critical injuries. Fire department officials had no update on her condition as of Tuesday morning.

The child and their grandparent sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Macallair said. The child was medically evaluated on the scene and released, she added.