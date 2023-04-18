Three men injured by power lines in Anne Arundel County, fire department says

Three men have been hospitalized after using a ladder near power lines in Shady Side, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 6200 block of Shady Side Road at about 5:40 p.m. Friday and found three men who had been shocked while using the ladder, fire department Capt. Jenny Macallair, a spokesperson, said Monday.

Advertisement

The men were taken to a hospital in serious condition, she said. Fire officials had not been updated on the men’s conditions as of Monday.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the matter.