Sonic boom heard in Annapolis caused by authorized flight, Office of Emergency Management says

A large boom that shook houses in the Annapolis area Sunday was caused by a U.S. Department of Defense plane, the city’s office of emergency management said.

“The loud boom that was heard across the [District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia] area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom,” the department said in a tweet. “That is all the information available at this time.”

Kevin Simmons, director of Annapolis’ emergency management office, said calls started streaming into the city’s 911 center after the boom. Firefighters responded and found no damage to buildings. “There is no evidence of explosions,” Simmons said.

Some felt the shock wave of the boom as far as Brooklyn and Davidsonville and across the bay in Grasonville, residents wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management Department said around 3:30 p.m. that it received reports of a loud boom from communities throughout the National Capital Region. “There is no threat at this time,” the agency wrote on Twitter.