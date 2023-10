Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A group of four men were shot in Severn on Monday night, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said on social media.

The department added that none of the victims’ injuries are life-threatening.

Advertisement

Officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Reece Road, where four men were shot around 8:40 p.m., police said, adding that the scene remains active with a heavy police presence.