Driver shot on I-695 near Glen Burnie on Tuesday afternoon

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A driver was shot on Interstate 695 on Tuesday afternoon by another driver.

Troopers responded to reports of road rage in the eastbound lane of I-695 at Route 2, also known as Ritchie Highway, near Glen Burnie around 4:30 p.m. The victim and their vehicle were both struck by gunfire, and the victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, police said. The suspect drove away from the scene, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can contact state police at 410-761-5130.