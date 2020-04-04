Chesapeake Bay recovery mission to resume for ex-Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson

Maryland Natural Resources Police were set to resume Saturday an effort to recover former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s missing daughter and grandson, who were last seen struggling in a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday.
Townsend said in a statement Friday night that the search had “turned from rescue to recovery."
Maeve McKean, 41, and son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, 8, were last seen about 10 miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay. Authorities said a canoe matching a description of one the pair were believed to be using was found overturned at about 7 p.m. Friday, east of Rockhold Creek in Deale.
“With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” Townsend said.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it had called off its rescue mission Friday. However, Natural Resources Police, the agency leading the operation, said it would resume searching Saturday.
Lauren Moses, a Natural Resources Police spokeswoman, said more information would be forthcoming.
Maeve McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, the former U.S. attorney general and New York senator who was former president John F. Kennedy’s brother. Tragedy has famously followed the extended Kennedy family, with both Robert and John Kennedy having been assassinated, and multiple family members dying in other sudden accidents.
The Coast Guard said it had searched a combined total of 3,658 square miles over air, sea and land.
“This was a difficult case, and even more difficult to make the decision to suspend the search,” Cmdr. Matthew Fine, deputy sector commander at the Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region command center, said Friday. “Our crews and partners did everything they could to find them. We’ve kept the family informed at every step during the search, and our thoughts are with them tonight.”
Maeve McKean works as a public health and human rights lawyer and executive director of Georgetown University’s Global Health Initiative, a university-wide research and service program. In addition to Gideon, she and her husband David have two other children: Gabriella, 7, and Toby, 2.
Townsend, in her statement, called her daughter “vivid.”
“You always knew when she was in a room,” she said. “Her laughter was loud, unabashed, and infectious. She did everything with her full self and her whole heart. She gave the best hugs, sang loudly and out of tune, danced, wrestled, argued, forgave.”
Her grandson, “like his mom, was a star athlete who loved soccer, golf, and running,” Townsend said. “He took after his parents in the most extraordinary ways. He loved riddles, math, chess, and adventures.”
Baltimore Sun Media reporters Lillian Reed, Jeff Barker, Alex Mann, Jean Marbella and McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.