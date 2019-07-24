Capital Gazette, Baltimore Sun win National Press Club breaking news award

The Capital Gazette and The Baltimore Sun won the breaking news award from The National Press Club, the organization announced Tuesday.
The newspapers won the award for their “courageous coverage” of the shooting at the Annapolis paper in June 2018 that killed five people: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
The National Press Club said the category was judged on quality of reporting, speed and innovation, with specific attention to reporting in the first 24 hours. The use of various formats to reach consumers was also considered.
This honor is one of many that the Capital Gazette, subsidiary of Baltimore Sun Media, and The Sun have won for coverage of this mass shooting.
In April, the Pulitzer Prize Board awarded a special citation to Capital Gazette staffers for their work covering the tragedy.
The Capital’s Pulitzer citation was given “for demonstrating unflagging commitment to covering the news and serving their community at a time of unspeakable grief.” The award came with a $100,000 bequest by the Pulitzer Board — the largest amount ever awarded — to be used to further the newspaper’s journalistic mission.
The Capital Gazette staff was also a Pulitzer finalist in the editorial writing category.
In addition to the Pulitzer citation, the Capital Gazette and The Sun won the 2019 News Leaders Association award for breaking news. And Capital staff were named among Time magazine’s Person of the Year for their work as “The Guardians and the War on Truth.”
Editor Rick Hutzell accepted the National Press Foundation’s Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year award in February.
The Maryland General Assembly unanimously voted in March to designate June 28 as “Freedom of the Press Day” to honor the fallen Capital employees.