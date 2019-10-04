Police say an Anne Arundel County man was found dead in the ocean off the North Carolina coast Thursday.
In a news release, the town of Nags Head, North Carolina, wrote that an unidentified 51-year-old Davidsonville resident was pronounced dead after he was found floating face down in the water.
The town said emergency crews were able to pull him out of the water, but that attempts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful. A witness called 911 around 3 p.m. to report a man floating face down in the water.
The cause of death is unknown, the town wrote, and is still under investigation.
The town posted red “No Swimming” flags on its beaches Wednesday, writing on social media that they were “due to a high threat of rip currents.”