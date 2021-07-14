Three men injured, one fatally in Anne Arundel County car crash Tuesday night

Three men were injured — one fatally — in an Anne Arundel County car crash Tuesday night, officials said.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a tweet just before 9:15 p.m. they were called to
eastbound Route 50 near the ramp to I-97 for a vehicle rollover and fire.
Firefighters found three men, one of whom died at the scene. The department said the two others sustained serious and “possibly” life-threatening injuries. At least one of the victims was transported in a helicopter.
Route 50 was closed for about an hour in both directions but reopened after about an hour.
