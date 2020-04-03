Coast Guard searching for mother, son last seen struggling in canoe on Chesapeake Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 41-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son after authorities say they were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay.
Anne Arundel County fire officials say a concerned citizen called 911 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to report that he saw the woman and her son in a small canoe or kayak from the Columbia Beach community pier.
Firefighters arrived at the pier and confirmed the sighting of two people in a small vessel several miles from the pier drifting south in the Chesapeake Bay. They were last sighted 10 miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay, according to coast guard officials.
Marine units from local law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard began a search of the Chesapeake Bay by boat and helicopter.
Anne Arundel fire officials say a kayak and paddle were recovered around 7 p.m. east of Rockhold Creek in Deale. The search was called off around 7:30 p.m. due to darkness.
The lead investigating agency, Maryland Natural Resources Police, did not respond to a message requesting comment Friday. Queen Anne’s County police, Anne Arundel County police, Maryland Natural Resources police and Maryland State Police assisted in the search.