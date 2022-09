A man was killed in a fire Thursday morning when a mobile home caught fire in Lothian, according to the Anne Arundel Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled the man from a house trailer at Patuxent Mobile Estates after arriving at the scene around 9:45 a.m. Firefighters were still spraying hot spots at 10:15 a.m. after controlling the bulk of the fire.

This story will be updated.