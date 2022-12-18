Woman, two children hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle car crash in Lothian

A woman and two children were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday after a three-vehicle car crash in Lothian, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman, and two passengers, a 15-year-old and 9-year-old, were traveling west in a 2017 Nissan Versa around 8:20 p.m. on Mount Zion Marlboro Road near Grenock Drive. An Edgewater man driving a 2017 Toyota RAV4 east on Mount Zion Marlboro Road crossed the road’s centerline at a high rate of speed and struck the Nissan head-on, police said.

Advertisement

A third driver in a 2014 Honda Civic was also heading west on Mount Zion Marlboro Road behind the Nissan. The Honda crashed into the Nissan after the Toyota hit it.

The driver of the Nissan was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center by medevac. The two juvenile passengers were flown to Children’s National Hospital, police said.

Advertisement

Police said officers conducted a field sobriety test at the scene and arrested the driver of the Toyota for driving while under the influence of alcohol. Traffic detectives are investigating the crash.