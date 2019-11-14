A former NFL offensive lineman from Edgewater was arrested Tuesday after police said they found him with 144 illegal oxycodone pills and weapons ammunition.
Anne Arundel police wrote in a news release Wednesday that Jacob Bender, 34, was found with the pills outside a Glen Burnie Walgreens after they responded to a call of a reported drug sale outside the store at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Police wrote that they also seized $4,078 in cash from Bender.
Police obtained a search warrant for Bender’s home in the 7900 block of Crainmont Drive after he was detained. The department wrote that 34 shotgun shells, 50 handgun rounds and 40 rounds of .22-250 Remington short-action rifle ammunition were seized in the search.
Bender faces drug possession and distribution charges as well as a weapons offense. He is being held without bail and will have a preliminary court hearing in Annapolis on Dec. 11.
Bender does not have an attorney listed in Maryland court records.
The Edgewater native was selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2007 after playing at South River High School and Nicholls State University.
This marks the second time in a year Bender has been charged with drug and weapons offenses. Police said in December that they found several drugs and weapons ammunition at his then-Crofton homeafter obtaining a warrant to search his residence after receiving a tip about possible drug sales.
Bender signed to a $285,000 contract out of college, then largely bounced around various NFL teams’ practice squads before ultimately falling out of football in 2014.
In past interviews with The Capital, Bender said he had admitted to officers that he used heroin and that he’d had more than a half-dozen encounters with law enforcement.
On May 5, 2013, Bender received probation before judgment on drug possession charges after police said they found him in a vehicle with seven oxycodone pills and three hypodermic needles.
Two weeks before, his close friend, John Donnell Ray, 32, of Calvert County, was found shot to death. Bender said he and Ray were partying earlier and, when Bender passed out, Ray went to set up a drug deal and was shot to death when he left without Bender.