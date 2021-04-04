Police: Infant dies in north Anne Arundel crash on BW Parkway

Maryland State Police say an infant died in a two-vehicle crash in northern Anne Arundel County early Sunday.
Police wrote that a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Talaya C. Martin, 29, of Elkridge crashed into another vehicle and flipped onto a median, killing an infant believed to be Martin’s child.
Police say officers received a call for a two-vehicle crash on the northbound Baltimore Washington Parkway, south of Route 100 around 4:30 a.m. and found Martin’s Ford Explorer “down a steep hill in the median, on its right side.”
Martin was traveling at a high rate of speed in the slow lane of the parkway, also known as Route 295, causing another driver, 45-year-old Marlon J. King, to move his 2014 Honda Crosstour from the slow lane to the fast lane out of concern for Martin’s approaching Explorer, police said in a statement released Sunday evening.
Police wrote that the preliminary investigation indicates that Martin “lost control of her vehicle just before passing the Honda,” veering to the right “before traveling back across both northbound lanes toward the median, when it struck the Honda.”
“The Ford continued on into the median, through a guardrail and down the hill where it came to rest on its right side after striking several trees,” state police wrote.
Police say the infant in Martin’s vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while Martin herself was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center to be treated for her injuries.
King said he was not injured in the crash, police wrote.
Investigators say it’s unknown what the cause of the crash was and while an unsecured car seat was found in Martin’s vehicle, it isn’t known whether the child was unsecured at the time of the crash.