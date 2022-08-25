One pedestrian dead, another injured in Glen Burnie crash Wednesday

A fatal collision in Glen Burnie killed one pedestrian and sent another to the hospital Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police responded to a call at about 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Aquahart Road near Greenway in Glen Burnie for a vehicle that had struck two pedestrians.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with injuries, a police spokesman said. The injured person’s condition is unknown.

The driver was at the scene Wednesday evening, police said. The Traffic Section Safety of Anne Arundel County Police is continuing the investigation.