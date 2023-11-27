Pedestrian killed in Glen Burnie crash on Thanksgiving

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A collision in Glen Burnie killed a pedestrian Thursday, Anne Arundel County police say.

Police responded to a call at about 7:40 p.m. on northbound Ritchie Highway at Kuethe Road in Glen Burnie, according to a Monday news release.

Investigators believe a 2010 Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound on Ritchie Highway when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.

Kevin Crist, 54, of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials.

The driver was not injured and stayed on the scene. He is not currently facing any charges, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Special Operations Division’s traffic safety section.