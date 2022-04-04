Capsized Anne Arundel County fireboat has been recovered

An Anne Arundel County fireboat that sank off the coast of Gibson Island last week and stranded four crew members has been located and pulled out of the water, officials said Sunday.

Fore boat #41 “was successfully recovered from the Chesapeake Bay with the assistance of outside resources,” the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Fire Boat Recovered: AACoFD Boat #41 was successfully recovered from the Chesapeake Bay with the assistance of outside resources. A thorough investigation will be conducted into the cause of sinking. Thank you again to all who assisted in this incident. pic.twitter.com/VbcSPnCwn3 — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) April 3, 2022

“A thorough investigation will be conducted into the cause of sinking. Thank you again to all who assisted in this incident.”

The boat, which was being used in a training exercise, sank last Monday afternoon when it began to take on water after heavy winds rose along the bay.

Advertisement

None of the four people on the boat were injured, and Department of Natural Resources Police brought them back to shore at Sandy Point State Park.