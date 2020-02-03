Firefighters battled a used car dealership fire for an hour and a half in Annapolis Monday morning that caused one school school closure and left at least 1,000 people without power, the department said.
Annapolis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Aaron Edwards said the fire started around 6:30 a.m. at the Annapolis Car Center in the 2000 block of West St. The incident was called in as a small electrical fire but quickly grew as cars became engulfed in flames. At least five cars were singed, Edwards said. The blaze also reached a utility pole in the middle of the lot as the fire continued to grow, Edwards added, causing BGE to shut off power to the area.
Roughly 1,000 people and businesses are left without power, Edwards said.
“What started as a wire or two down became significantly unsafe with a live wire issue,” Edwards said. “The entire area will be shut down for a while.”
The entire block is closed as is the intersection of Gibralter Avenue, Annapolis Police Department said in a tweet.
Monarch Academy Annapolis is expected to be closed for students and staff all day, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools said in a tweet.
The department was cleaning hot spots as of 8:30 a.m., Edwards said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
This story will be updated.