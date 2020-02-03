Annapolis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Aaron Edwards said the fire started around 6:30 a.m. at the Annapolis Car Center in the 2000 block of West St. The incident was called in as a small electrical fire but quickly grew as cars became engulfed in flames. At least five cars were singed, Edwards said. The blaze also reached a utility pole in the middle of the lot as the fire continued to grow, Edwards added, causing BGE to shut off power to the area.