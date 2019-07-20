Dozens of firefighters battle fire at Serverna Park deli and florist shop in extreme heat

More than 65 firefighters battled a blaze Saturday at a deli and florist shop in extreme heat, according to Anne Arundel Fire Department.
Benfield Florist and Park Deli in Serverna Park were both unoccupied and closed when firefighters arrived shortly after 5:40 p.m., Lt. Erik Kornmeyer said. No injuries were reported, but the building is heavily damaged. The cause is under investigation. Officials did not have an estimate on the cost of the damage.
Kornmeyer said Benfield Road was closed between Jumpers Hole Road and West Drive and was not expected to reopen immediately.
Firefighters were working in extreme conditions with a heat index that topped 105 degrees. Kornmeyer said water and misting fans are on site to keep firefighters safe. For many, it is their second blaze of the day, he said. They battled a single-alarm residential fire in Glen Burnie earlier. No one was injured in that fire either.