Maryland State Police investigating crash that kills Parkville motorcyclist in Glen Burnie

Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in which one person died Sunday night in Anne Arundel County.
At about 7:55 p.m. troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie barrack responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the area of Interstate 695 at Maryland Route 2 in Glen Burnie, the state police wrote on their website.
The driver of the motorcycle, Brian Okeith Norris, 34, of Parkville was pronounced dead at the scene, the police wrote, adding that according to a preliminary investigation, alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.