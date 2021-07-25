Three people die in crash along Route 100 in Pasadena

Three people are dead after a crash along Route 100 in Pasadena Saturday night, police say.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, an SUV was traveling westbound on Route 100, near the interchange with Route 10 North, at a high speed, said A.J. Gardiner, spokesman for Anne Arundel County Police. The vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, killing the three people inside, Gardiner said.
“They uprooted it,” he said. “And when the vehicle finally came to a rest, the remainder of the tree was on top of the passenger compartment.”
The speed limit on that part of the highway is 55 mph, Gardiner said, and traffic investigators estimated the vehicle was traveling faster. All three people were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police haven’t yet released the names of the victims, and are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, including whether the driver was impaired by alcohol, Gardiner said.