Woman arrested after deadly crash Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County

A woman was arrested after a deadly multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded about 12:45 a.m. to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 near Millersville for a report of a five-vehicle crash, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord was going in the wrong direction on the I-97 southbound lanes when she crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, police said.

The collision forced the driver of a 2017 Honda CRV to swerve and crash into a 2019 Nissan Sentra. A 2013 Cadillac SRX then collided into debris associated with the crash, police said.

The passenger in the Fiesta, Brian Mahaney, 68, of Annapolis, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Accord, Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, 30, of Bowie, was arrested on charges including negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter. She was taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Interstate 97 was closed briefly after the crash, police said. The conditions of the other drivers are unclear. The crash is under investigation.