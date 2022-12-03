Man dies after shooting at Edgewater restaurant, police say

A man died after a shooting early Saturday morning at an Edgewater restaurant in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officers responded just after midnight for a report of a shooting at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant at 3029 Solomons Island Road, according to a news release.

Advertisement

Police found 26-year-old Luis Santiago, of Annapolis, with a single gunshot wound. Police treated him at the scene before he was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the release.

Investigators learned of a suspect after talking with numerous witnesses, who identified him as “Alex,” police said.

Advertisement

Officers found and questioned 19-year-old Alex Salinas, of Annapolis, who was arrested and charged after a preliminary investigation, the release said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.