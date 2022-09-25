Anne Arundel firefighter injured in two-alarm Curtis Bay blaze Sunday

Baltimore City fire department crews respond to reported fire at a N. Charles Street high-rise apartment complex on February 16, 2022. (KARL MERTON FERRON/Baltimore Sun)

An Anne Arundel County firefighter was injured while responding to a two-alarm fire at a Curtis Bay restaurant Sunday, fire officials said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire department received multiple calls just before noon for a structure fire at Beefalo Bob’s in the 8000 block of Fort Smallwood Road, spokeswoman Capt. Jennifer Burrier said.

Advertisement

Multiple #BMORESBravest units are assisting @AACoFD @Local1563 at a 2nd alarm building fire in the 8000 blk Fort Smallwood Rd 21226 #CurtisBay at @beefalobobs. pic.twitter.com/nhp4RawYLB — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 25, 2022

After ringing a second alarm which brought about 60 more personnel to the scene, firefighters had the blaze under control within 45 minutes.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor burns, Burrier said. Two other people were evaluated for injuries at the scene and released.

Advertisement

Burrier said it appeared that the fire had begun at the building’s rear, adding that the cause and extent of the damage was still under investigation.