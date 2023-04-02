Person killed in three-car crash on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie; road closed

Anne Arundel County Police closed northbound Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road in Glen Burnie on Sunday to investigate a fatal vehicle crash.

Officers arrived around 1 p.m. for a three-car crash that killed a person near the entrance of Marley Station Mall. Emergency crews are on the scene where a vehicle flipped over and rested on its side.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the crash and the conditions of other vehicle occupants was not immediately known Sunday afternoon.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternative routes, police said. Some traffic is being detoured though the Marley Station Mall parking lot.

Advertisement

The story might be updated.