Driver with medical condition crashes car into terminal at BWI airport

A driver who suffered a medical condition lost control of his car early Saturday and crashed it into one of the terminal doors at BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The single-vehicle accident occurred at around 5:15 a.m. on the upper level terminal at door six in front of Concourse B, precisely where the road makes its first bend to the left, according to police.
A medical condition that caused the 54-year-old male driver to lose control was not disclosed by police. The driver was taken to a local hospital but there were no other injuries, said Maryland Transportation Authority Police Captain Kevin Ayd.
“There was no interruption to airport operations,” Ayd said.