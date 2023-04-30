State police commander loses defamation suit against former Anne Arundel sheriff as Eastport company’s feud breaks down

A judge ruled that former Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ronald Bateman did not defame a Maryland State Police commander when Bateman reported allegations of misconduct to the agency amid a legal showdown surrounding the ownership of Eastport-based Compass Marketing.

State police Lt. George White, who is the commander of the Forestville barrack, failed to prove that Bateman’s allegations to state police investigators in May 2019 were false, Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Elizabeth S. Morris ruled last month after a three-day trial. The ruling coincided with a federal court’s dismissal of sweeping claims that George White’s uncle, the company’s CEO, lodged against former employees, including his two brothers.

Bateman’s allegations of time fraud, extortion and theft spawned a nine-month internal investigation by state police that did not result in any criminal charges or disciplinary action. The complaint stemmed from George White’s departure from his secondary employment at the embattled marketing company owned by his family.

Bateman said in a statement following the ruling that White had been “trying to deflect the blame” by filing the defamation suit, describing Morris’ findings as “stinging.”

The defamation trial came against the backdrop of a larger feud at the company, where CEO John White, George White’s uncle, is at odds with George White’s father, St. Mary’s County Orphans Court Judge Michael White, and uncle, former St. Mary’s Deputy State’s Attorney Daniel White. The three brothers founded the company in 1999 and ran it together until a fallout in 2018, after which they began wrestling over ownership of the Eastport business.

George White resigned amid the family dispute in May 2019. Several days later, John White hired Bateman as “special adviser to the CEO” to conduct a “forensic review” of the company.

The defamation case arose from statements Bateman made to state police investigators two weeks after being hired by Compass. He claimed George White worked at Compass while on the clock for the police agency, where he then served in the legislative security section. The former sheriff also alleged George White, who worked as Compass’ IT administrator and requested a raise before resigning from the company, stole equipment from the e-commerce company and shut down its computer network.

State police investigated the matter, and the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to pursue criminal charges against the state police lieutenant, who has consistently denied the claims.

Brendan Callahan, George White’s attorney, argued throughout the three-day trial in February that Bateman was hired by John White to use the four-term sheriff’s law enforcement connections to take down his rival family members, including his nephew, who testified his uncle had sent him an email threatening his “unblemished career” when he didn’t give back company passwords after his resignation.

Callahan and George White did not return requests for comment.

“As the battle for control of the company developed, John White started to pressure George to help him with his side of the dispute,” Callahan said in his closing statement.

The lieutenant from Waldorf testified that he had simply ignored the emails and left the company. He testified he only worked for Compass after clocking out of his job with the state police, left his equipment in his office before resigning, left network passwords in a folder and had nothing to do with the computer network being shut down.

But he didn’t prove it, Morris ruled. In her ruling, Morris said that White had not proven any of Bateman’s statements were false, failing to meet the high bar required for defamation claims. She also found that George White had sent emails on his Compass Marketing account while he was on the clock for the state police, that he still had access to the company’s network after his resignation when employees were denied access to their emails, and that his defamation claim was barred by the statute of limitations.

In his statement, Bateman said he hopes the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Maryland State Police will “do the right thing and take a fresh look at the case” due to evidence presented at the trial.

The allegations against George White were among several criminal accusations Bateman and John White have reported to law enforcement against other members of the White family, none of which resulted in a charge.

At the same time as the defamation trial, U.S. District Judge George Levi Russell III dismissed a civil racketeering case filed by the company through John White, whose lawyers alleged the CEO’s brothers embezzled funds through the company and conspired with other former employees to start a competing e-commerce business. After Russell ruled the lawsuit’s sweeping claims were barred by the statute of limitations, the company appealed the dismissal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

John White claims he fired Daniel and Michael in 2018 and later kicked them off the company’s board of directors, after which he hired Bateman and discovered the alleged fraud.

Daniel and Michael deny the claims, asserting they hold majority ownership of the company and couldn’t have been fired. Filing a lawsuit in Virginia seeking to dissolve the company, they claim their brother has illicitly seized control of the company and abused the legal system to clear his name after they reported allegations he committed securities fraud to financial authorities. The Virginia lawsuit is ongoing, and was scheduled for a status hearing on Friday.