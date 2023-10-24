Four injured, including a child, after car crashes into Annapolis kids hair salon

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Four people, including a child, were injured after a Tesla crashed into a children’s hair salon Monday afternoon in Annapolis, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers were called around 3 p.m. to the Pigtails and Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids in the Riva Shopping Center on Forest Drive for a crash into a building.

When officers arrived, there were three adults and a child with minor injuries. The driver and rear-seat passenger did not report any injuries, authorities said.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. However, the cause of the crash has not been determined.