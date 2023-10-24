Advertisement
Anne Arundel County

Four injured, including a child, after car crashes into Annapolis kids hair salon

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Four people, including a child, were injured after a Tesla crashed into a children’s hair salon Monday afternoon in Annapolis, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers were called around 3 p.m. to the Pigtails and Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids in the Riva Shopping Center on Forest Drive for a crash into a building.

When officers arrived, there were three adults and a child with minor injuries. The driver and rear-seat passenger did not report any injuries, authorities said.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. However, the cause of the crash has not been determined.

