Boater who was tubing in Anne Arundel County is rescued by Maryland State Police

Police rescued a boater who was injured during a tubing accident in Anne Arundel County on Sunday.
Maryland State Police wrote in a news release that the boater was tubing in the waters east of Mayo when he was injured.
The boater was moved to Flat Island by his friends, called 911 around 4 p.m., police wrote.
A Maryland State Police helicopter had to provide assistance to move the victim to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police wrote.
No one else was reported injured.