Boater who was tubing in Anne Arundel County is rescued by Maryland State Police

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun |
Jul 29, 2019 | 12:00 AM

Police rescued a boater who was injured during a tubing accident in Anne Arundel County on Sunday.

Maryland State Police wrote in a news release that the boater was tubing in the waters east of Mayo when he was injured.

The boater was moved to Flat Island by his friends, called 911 around 4 p.m., police wrote.

A Maryland State Police helicopter had to provide assistance to move the victim to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police wrote.

No one else was reported injured.

