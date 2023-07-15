Glen Burnie bank robbery leads to police barricade in South Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man and woman robbed a bank in Glen Burnie around 11 a.m. Saturday and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Anne Arundel County Police said.

“It was first reported that somebody jumped over the counter. As we gathered more information, it seemed one of them was armed,” Anne Arundel County Police Spokesperson Chris Anderson said. “They fled the bank pretty quick. We do believe they did get some cash, but we don’t know how much.”

Anderson added the suspects rode away on mopeds. The woman was arrested “fairly quickly” while the man reached a home on W. Fort Avenue, near Olive Street in the South Baltimore neighborhood.

Both Baltimore and Anne Arundel County Police Officers barricaded the home and shut down streets surround the block before making an arrest.