Anne Arundel County Police: Two men seriously injured in a car collision on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

Two men were transported to Shock Trauma Saturday morning with serious injuries after they were involved in a car crash on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard near Oakleigh Avenue in Ferndale, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers arrived at the scene of the collision around 6:07 a.m. at Rt. 648 near Oakleigh Avenue. Traffic investigators said a preliminary investigation discovered that the driver of a 2019 Volkswagen GTI rear-ended a 2014 Honda while the two cars were traveling northbound on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. The Honda then left the roadway and struck a telephone pole and the Volkswagen crossed over the southbound travel lanes and stopped in an embankment, police said.

Donald James Hicks, 71, was driving the Volkswagen and James Leroy Condry, 77, was driving the Honda. Condry sustained injuries that are life-threatening, police said.

Traffic investigations are investigating the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.