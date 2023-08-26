AG releases investigative report of 2022 Anne Arundel police shooting that killed a man

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office has new information on what led up to a September 2022 fatal police shooting in Anne Arundel County.

The county’s police department at the timesaid officers shot and killed 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr. on Sept. 17 after he raised a gun toward them outside his home in Harwood. A report from the attorney general’s office, released nearly a year later, largely tracks with that narrative and contains additional details.

According to the report, a woman called 911 at 2:16 a.m., saying Hopkins had attempted to kill her. Police would later learn she had been choked with a cellphone charging cord before fleeing to a neighbor’s home. Six minutes later, another individual called 911, saying Hopkins was outside the rear of his house with a gun in his hand. That individual lost sight of Hopkins, the report said, but could hear gunfire.

By 2:30 a.m., three police officers had arrived at the property in the 4100 block of Sands Road. According to the report, Hopkins lived in a home accessed by a long, wooded driveway. As officers drove up toward the home, they heard multiple shots, the report said, but it was not clear where Hopkins was.

More police arrived on the scene, according to the report, and one officer saw that his SUV had been struck by a bullet above the driver’s side window. The officers, all of whom activated their body cameras, spent the next eight minutes using flashlights to look for Hopkins in the wooded area.

“I knew this driveway was going to be a problem,” an officer later told investigators.

At 2:45 a.m., an officer saw Hopkins in the woods and yelled for him to “come out” and “put your hands up,” the report said. Instead, Hopkins walked out with a long-barreled handgun that he refused to put down, the report said.

The confrontation was captured by body cameras and the report contains images from the shooting. Hopkins raised his gun to police and footage showed five officers — corporals Z. Devers, K. Slayton, B. Dehn, M. Hanlon and J. Metcalf — firing at Hopkins.

This first round of gunfire lasted five seconds, the report said, and it’s unclear if Hopkins was struck. When Hopkins raised the gun toward police again, they fired a second time, according to the report, striking him in the face, shoulder, back, chest, hands and legs.

When Hopkins fell to the ground, police handcuffed him and began chest compressions, the report said, but paramedics determined he was dead shortly after loading him into an ambulance.

According to the report, the five officers fired 47 shots in total, striking Hopkins 11 times. A toxicology report would later indicate that Hopkins had PCP, a hallucinogenic drug, in his system.

This was the first shooting the five officers were involved in, the report said. The report also noted all five officers are white and Hopkins was Black.

At some point during the shootings, Hopkins’ dog was shot, but the report said it was likely Hopkins — not the officers — who shot the animal before the fatal encounter near the driveway. A veterinarian later euthanized the dog.

While the report made no recommendations on whether to charge the officers, it said it would be difficult for prosecutors to prove the officers used excessive force or that the shooting was not in self-defense.