Man injured in Annapolis shooting Tuesday

An 18-year-old was injured and is in stable condition after a Tuesday afternoon shooting, Annapolis Police said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Copeland Street in Annapolis at about 5:35 p.m. for a report of a subject down, a police spokesman said. They arrived and found an 18-year-old victim with a lower extremity gunshot wound. The victim was taken by ground transportation to a local trauma center and is in stable condition, police said.

Detectives were on scene investigating at 7 p.m. There is currently no information on a suspect, police said.