A 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in Annapolis on Saturday, Annapolis Police said.

Officers arrived around 10 p.m. at the 1100 block of Madison Street for a report of shots fired. There, they found Amari Tydings of Annapolis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact 410-260-3439 or make an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.