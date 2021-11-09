Outer loop lanes on I-695 closed in Anne Arundel County after tractor trailer flips onto its side

All lanes are closed on Interstate 695 on the outer loop in Anne Arundel County after a tractor trailer flipped onto its side, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
The crash happened at Exit 7A, by Maryland Interstate 295. All lanes are closed, the agency said.
Shortly after the accident, several people rushed to move traffic cones to help block traffic as inner-loop drivers crawled past on the other side.
It’s unclear how the tractor trailer ended up on its side atop the bridge above southbound I-295 or how long lanes will be closed.
