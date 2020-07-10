Spirit Airlines flight lands at BWI after reporting medical emergency

Four flight attendants received medical attention after an emergency was reported aboard a Spirit Airlines flight that landed at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday morning.
“It’s important to note there is no evidence this incident has any connection to COVID-19,” wrote Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton in an email. “None of the Guests and Spirit Team Members showed any symptoms of COVID-19.”
The flight attendants were transported to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” Sutton wrote. No other passengers required medical attention.
The plane flew out of Minneapolis, and landed in Baltimore at about 9 a.m. It will undergo maintenance checks and a deep cleaning, Sutton wrote. In addition, the customers aboard will be issued future travel credits, Sutton said.