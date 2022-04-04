Deale natives The Brothers Osborne pick up a Grammy for best country duo/group performance

T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, accept the award for best country duo group performance for "Younger Me" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Brothers Osborne, a country music duo from Anne Arundel County, won a 2002 Grammy on Sunday for the heartfelt gay-themed ballad “Younger Me.”

The song, which was inspired by one brother’s realization that he is homosexual, won for best country duo/group performance.

It was one of two awards given out Sunday that has Maryland connections.

Singer Andra Day received a Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for the 2021 film, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.” The movie is based on an undercover sting operation launched by the Federal Bureau of Narcotics against the Baltimore-born jazz legend.

T.J. and John Osborne began to make music together as teenagers in the small town of Deale, where John and TJ played in a band called Deuce & a Quarter with their father. They performed at haunts like Skipper’s Pier Restaurant and Dock Bar and Happy Harbor.

After the brothers decided to seriously pursue a career in country music, they moved to Tennessee. In 2012, they signed a recording contract with EMI Nashville.

In the plaintive “Younger Me,” T.J. Osborne writes that he initially had a hard time coming to terms with his sexuality:

“Younger me, / Made it harder than it had to be / Trying hard to dodge my destiny /Would get the best of me...”

But as he accepted the Grammy award Sunday night, the younger brother said the struggle had been worth it.

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality,” T.J. Osborne told the crowd.

”And I certainly never thought I would be here on the stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing and potentially in a very negative way.

“And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy Award with my brother, which I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and he loves me back. ... I don’t know what I did be so lucky.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.