Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

Wax figure came alive Calamity Jane, played by Camille White, left, forced Zeke Ouellette, right, who plays handyman Skip Webster, to his knee in order to see him eye-to-eye during rehearsal of the musical comedy "A Night at The Wax Museum." The show, being produced by The Children's Theatre of Annapolis, will open on Friday and run through April 17th.