Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

Left, Ben Parks, Cambridge, pilots the Captain's Lady, to give visitors a loot at the Robert Lee, an oyster plant vessel that is putting sixteen million oyster spat on the Turtleback Bar, a public oyster bar in the Choptank River. Horn Point Oyster Hatchery, the Oyster Recovery Partnership and Maryland Department of Natural Resources are working together to restore oysters in the Chesapeake Bay.