Memorial Service for Capital Gazette journalist Wendi Winters

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis held a memorial service for Wendi Winters, a long-time member, at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. Ms. Winters was killed along with 4 other Capital Gazette journalists on Thursday, June 28, 2018  in a mass shooting at the paper. The four other journalists were Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, John McNamara and Gerald Fischman.  

Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun
