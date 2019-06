Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston

Barbara Whitmore, Pasadena, is led into the Eastern District police station by deputy sheriff Fred Charles. Whitmore, who has two warrants for second degree assault and reckless endangerment, is one of several people brought in during the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office warrant sweep. The action is in memory of Christopher Jones, the 14-year-old from Crofton who was killed over Memorial Day Weekend 2009 in an incident that involved a teen gang.