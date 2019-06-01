Pictures: National Geographic writer and photographers' book
Lynn Abercrombie, 81, grew up in rural Minnesota and ended up seeing and chronicling the world with her husband, the late National Geographic photographer-journalist Tom Abercrombie. Life can be an unexpected journey, a fact never more evident than in the pages of "Traveling the World for National Geographic," the book Abercrombie helped usher into print. Read more about the book here.
