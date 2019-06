Baltimore Sun photo by Gabe Dinsmoor

Christine O'Neill paints aboard her catamaran sailboat on the Chesapeake Bay. Christine O'Neill, a local watercolor artist, and her husband David O'Neill, an illustrator, live aboard their 45-foot catamaran. The O'Neills currently have an exhibition on display at the Annapolis Maritime Museum of art they made cruising the East Coast and the Bahamas.